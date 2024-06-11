WATCH LIVE

Wawa breaks ground on 1st Indiana store in Indianapolis

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Tuesday, June 11, 2024 12:55AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- East Coast favorite Wawa officially broke ground on its first store in Indiana Monday.

The first location will be at 3835 East 96th Street in Indianapolis and is expected to open in the second quarter of 2025.

The chain plans to build a total of 10 stores in Indiana in 2025, with plans to add eight to 12 stores a year after until they reach about 60 stores in the state. Another store in Indianapolis plus stores in Noblesville, Westfield, Brownburg, Cumberland and Clarksville are all expected to begin construction in 2024.

Wawa said it's investing more than $7.5 million in each new location and employs, on average, 140 contractors and local partners in construction and then an average of 35 associates after opening, creating 2,000 new long-term jobs with their Indiana expansion.

