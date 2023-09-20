2 West Nile Virus deaths confirmed in DuPage County

DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two deaths due to West Nile Virus have been confirmed in DuPage County, health officials said.

The first death was an Addison resident in their 70s. The second was a West Chicago resident in their 60s. Health officials said they both fell ill in late August.

So far in 2023 there have been six human cases of West Nile Virus reported in DuPage County.

People over the age of 60 and with certain medical conditions are at higher risk for serious illness.

The best way to protect yourself against West Nile is to avoid mosquitos by wearing protective clothing and bug spray.