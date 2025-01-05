24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago weather: Lake effect snow in Monday forecast as CPS to resume classes

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team and Jaisol Martinez WLS logo
Sunday, January 5, 2025 1:03PM
As students wrap up a two-week holiday break, snow could welcome them back into the classroom.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- As students wrap up a two-week holiday break, snow could welcome them back into the classroom.

ABC7 meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said Sunday will be cold with highs in the 20s.

Most of Cook and Lake Counties in Illinois will see one to two inches of snow overnight into Monday.

If lake-effect snow bands stay in one location for several hours, some locations could get two to five inches of snow, Martinez said.

Although it isn't much, Martinez warned it could impact Monday's morning commute with slick road conditions.

The winter weather comes as Chicago Public School students prepare to return to classes.

