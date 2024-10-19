YWCA of Northwest Indiana to host Circle of Friends Gala

The YWCA of Northwest Indiana is dedicated to empowering women, eliminating racism, and promoting equality for all.

YWCA of Northwest Indiana to host Circle of Friends Gala The YWCA of Northwest Indiana is dedicated to empowering women, eliminating racism, and promoting equality for all.

YWCA of Northwest Indiana to host Circle of Friends Gala The YWCA of Northwest Indiana is dedicated to empowering women, eliminating racism, and promoting equality for all.

YWCA of Northwest Indiana to host Circle of Friends Gala The YWCA of Northwest Indiana is dedicated to empowering women, eliminating racism, and promoting equality for all.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- For more than a century, the YWCA of Northwest Indiana has been dedicated to empowering women, eliminating racism, and promoting equality for all.

Now, you can help support that mission at their annual Circle of Friends gala. It's coming up Thursday, October 24 at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Indiana.The event will start promptly at 6 p.m. with ABC 7's Samantha Chatman as the celebrity host.

"The Circle of Friends Gala is premiere occasion that the community always looks forward to," said YWCA of NWI Executive Director Caren Jones. "It's a chance for us to celebrate the mission of the YWCA and raise funds that ensure programming and initiatives are in place for the communities we serve."

The organization is the only YWCA in Northwest Indiana. It provides a safe and clean environment in Gary's urban core and is host to an array of health, education, social, and recreation programs. The YWCA brings the community together with healthy, enriching activities for the mind, body, and spirit.

The funds raised for the Circle of Friends Gala will support programming and improvements to the facility, which is more than 25 years old. Hard Rock Casino is a dedicated, repeat sponsor of this highly-anticipated event. Attendees will enjoy dinner, dancing, raffles, live music and networking. Music will be provided by DJ N 4 Red.

Organizers will also honor several individuals who have shown extraordinary support to the YWCA of NWI.

Tickets to the Circle of Friends Gala are available for purchase as well a variety of sponsorship opportunities which can be found at YWCA Circle of Friends Gala 2024