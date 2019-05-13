USC awards posthumous degree to slain NJ student Samantha Josephson

EMBED <>More Videos

A posthumous degree was given to a slain student from New Jersey.

By Eyewitness News
COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- A young woman from New Jersey who was murdered while away at school was given her college degree posthumously.

The University of South Carolina draped a cap and gown on the chair where Samantha Josephson of Robbinsville would have sat during graduation Saturday.

The school also gave her parents a diploma.

Police say Josephson was killed in March after getting into a car she mistook for her Uber.

University President Harris Pastides spoke about the lessons learned from the tragedy.

"Asking what's my name before entering a rideshare vehicle will save lives and must become as automatic to you as putting on your seat belt before getting behind the wheel," he said.

Police say Josephson got into a black car she thought was an Uber with Nathaniel David Rowland behind the wheel. She was abducted and killed.

Rowland is charged with murder and kidnapping.

Josephson was planning on going to law school at Drexel University after graduation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinacrimeeducationnew jersey newsstudent diesu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search continues for hit-and-run driver who injured girl in St. Charles
Boy, 14, accused of attempted murder in CTA shooting to return to court
Former CPS teacher arrested, accused of sexual abuse: prosecutors
Chicago AccuWeather: Sunny, partly cloudy with sprinkles Monday
Person hit by train at Red Line Bryn Mawr stop, delays expected
Aaron Rodgers makes very brief cameo on 'Game of Thrones'
Get paid to live on luxury yachts and review them
Show More
VIDEO: Large fight breaks out at church carnival
Grandpa beaten up, carjacked while shopping for Mother's Day
ABC7's Michelle Gallardo to run the Everest Marathon for a cause
Why YouTube influencer lost 2 million subscribers in 2 days
Amazon CEO wants to colonize on the moon
More TOP STORIES News