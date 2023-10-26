Cooking Up A Storm: Potato gnocchi from City Cruises Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- We're cruising and cooking up a storm with City Cruises Chicago.

Even though the weather is changing, the boats are still running!

Chef Francesco Simone helps make the menus on those brunch lunch and dinner cruises and shows off how to make their potato gnocchi.

Potato Gnocchi

Ingredients quantity

-Potato gnocchi, blanched 6 oz

-Pomodoro sauce 3 oz

-Rosemary whipped ricotta 1 oz

-Herb emulsion 1 oz

Production

1. Blanch the gnocchi in salted boiling water for three minutes

2. Slack on a sheet pan to cool. Cover label and date

3. Blanched gnocchi will hold five days

4. Heat gnocchi in boiling water

5. Heat Pomodoro sauce and toss gnocchi to order

6. Taste and adjust seasonings

7. Plate the gnocchi and sauce in the center of the bowl

8. Garnish with rosemary whipped ricotta (if NOT vegan) and herb emulsion

9. Serve Immediately

Pomodoro Sauce

-Olive oil 1 tbsp

-Diced yellow onion 1 med onion

-Minced garlic 3 cloves

-Whole peeled tomatoes (blended) 1 28 oz can

-Parmigiano Reggiano cup

-Salt and pepper TT

Production

1. Heat oil in pan

2. Add onion and garlic

3. Saute until slightly browned

4. Add tomatoes and bring to a boil - simmer for about 30 to 45 minutes

5. Remove from heat. Add parm and season with salt and pepper to taste

Whipped Ricotta

Olive Oil Blend 1 Cup

Ricoota Cheese 1lb

Rosemary cleaned 1Sprig

Honey 1 Tbsp

Salt TT