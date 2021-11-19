Windy City Weekend

Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skincare: Is chocolate bad for your skin?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The holidays are just around the corner! For many this means an overload of chocolate intake.

Val talks to Pour Moi Skincare Founder and CEO, Ulli Haslacher, about debunking the myth that chocolate impacts your skin care and how to take care of your skin in Chicago's winter weather.

Haslacher shares climate-smart products that are great holiday gifts and has a special offer for our viewers; including a five-piece gift set and stocking stuffer day creams.

For more information, visit their website www.pourmoiskincare.com/Chicago or call (909) 243-1456.

