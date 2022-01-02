powerball

Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners in Saturday night's drawing

The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs!
By 6abc Digital Staff
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winners in Saturday night's drawing

No one took home the growing Powerball jackpot after Saturday night's drawing.

The estimated jackpot is now more than $520 million with a cash value of $317 million.

The Powerball jackpot has not been won since a lottery player in California claimed the nearly $700 million prize in October.

Saturday night's winning numbers were: 6-12-39-48-50-7

At least four tickets claimed a combined $5 million in prize money.

The next drawing is set for Monday night.

$244 million is also up for grabs in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
