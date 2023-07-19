Lotto fever breaks out in Chicago area ahead of Powerball drawing for $1B jackpot

With the Powerball jackpot at $1B, lotto fever has reached the Chicago area. The Illinois Lottery is giving out free tickets in Skokie Wednesday.

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Lotto fever has broken out throughout the Chicago area, as $1 billion is on the line in Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot.

On Wednesday morning, the Illinois Lottery was hosting a chance to grab free tickets.

One thousand Powerball tickets were expected to be given away at Kostner Korner in Skokie. Kostner Korner, located at 4356 W. Howard St., is one of Illinois Lottery's top five "winningest" Powerball stores.

Wednesday's event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and players will be placed in a Ticket Grab machine for five seconds to grab as many free Powerball tickets as they can.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday night's drawing is the third largest Powerball jackpot and seventh largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

National ticket sales have doubled from this same time last week.

