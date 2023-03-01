$1M winning Powerball ticket sold on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold on Chicago's North Side for Saturday's drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Clarendon Food Wine Spirits, located at 4183 N. Clarendon Ave.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers, 11-24-58-66-67 to win $1 million.

"An Illinois Lottery representative came to my store Monday morning to congratulate us - that's how my staff and I found out that we sold a winning $1 million Powerball ticket," Bhupendra Patel, owner of Clarendon Food Wine Spirits in Chicago, said. "What a fantastic way to end February, we are all very excited."

Patel said he things the person who won the ticket is "one of our regular customers, and we are ecstatic about it."

Lottery says $2B Powerball winner is legitimate, amid claim ticket was stolen

The store will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

"I'm going to use the majority of the money to upgrade the store," Patel said. "But first, I plan to do a little celebration with my dedicated employees."

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.