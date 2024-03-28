Powerball jackpot jumping to $935M after no big winners Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Nobody won Wednesday's Powerball drawing so the jackpot is climbing to $935 million for Saturday.

Powerball is your only shot right now at a massive payout approaching billion-dollar territory, after someone in New Jersey won the Mega Millions $1.13 billion prize this week.

Wednesday's Powerball drawing was for $865 million.

The winning numbers were: 37, 46, 57, 60, 66 and the Powerball is 8.

While nobody hit all six, there were three tickets with five winning numbers, for prizes of $1 million each, sold in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas.

The Powerball jackpot has been growing for months. The last time someone won Powerball's top prize was on New Year's Day, meaning there have been 36 consecutive drawings without a winner.

The game's odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to create big jackpots that will grab attention and increase sales.

The top prize is for a sole winner who is paid over 30 years through an annuity. Winners usually opt for a cash payout, which for Wednesday night's drawing would have been an estimated $416.1 million.

The $935 million drawing for Saturday carries a cash value of $449.7 million, before taxes.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.