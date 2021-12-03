barack obama

Former President Barack Obama surprises kids at Woodlawn YMCA

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kids at the Woodlawn YMCA got a special surprise Thursday night.

Former President Barack Obama stopped by the rec center to shoot hoops with youth basketball players. He told them how special that particular location is to his family.

The president and former first lady Michelle Obama are in town Thursday and Friday for a series of Obama Foundation events to celebrate the holiday season. They will meet with community leaders on the South Side on a range of issues and how the Obama Foundation and upcoming Obama Presidential Center may work with and help them.

Michelle Obama will also meet with CPS high school students, and with a group of adolescent girls to discuss the challenges that lay ahead for them, and how the Obama Foundation can support them.
