Bidens welcome new German shepherd puppy into the family

The puppy is named Commander and was a gift to the president from his family, a source familiar tells CNN.
By Kate Bennett

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added to their pet family, the first lady's spokesperson tells CNN. (@POTUS/Twitter)

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have added to their pet family, the first lady's spokesperson tells CNN.

A new puppy was spotted Monday playing on the South Lawn of the White House. According to two sources familiar with the new pet, the dog looks to be a German shepherd or similar breed.

The puppy is named "Commander" and was a gift to the President from his family, a source familiar tells CNN.



Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden's press secretary, confirmed the news of a new family puppy. "Yes. There is (a puppy)," LaRosa said.

The Bidens' beloved German shepherd, Champ, died in June at the age of 13.Their other German shepherd, a rescue named Major, has been living mostly in Wilmington, Delaware, after a handful of aggressive incidents involving staff at the White House.

In March, Major bit two people-- one a member of the Secret Service, another a National Park Service worker.

In April, the White House announced Major would be going to Wilmington for extensive training to help him adjust to life in the White House. Sightings of Major at the White House have been slim since then, however, a dog fence was erected around the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden on the Southeast side of the White House.

Where's the cat?

The Biden's have also promised they will add a cat to the White House menagerie.

In April, Jill Biden said in an interview that a female cat is "waiting in the wings." Two people familiar with the Biden's cat situation have told CNN the cat is being fostered with acquaintances until the best time for it to make the move into the White House and that date has not yet been set, but "it is expected to be in the very near future."


