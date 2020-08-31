Kenosha on edge ahead of President Trump's planned visit; Gov. Evers asks Trump to reconsider trip

Trump was scheduled to tour the damage Tuesday and meet with law enforcement as demonstrators call for the officer who shot Blake to be fired and face attempted murder charges.
On Sunday, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers sent a letter to President Donald Trump to ask him to reconsider his upcoming trip to Kenosha.
"I write today to respectfully ask you to reconsider," Evers said.
Evers when on to acknowledge the toll that both the ongoing racial tension and COVID-19 pandemic has taken on his state.
"I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state. I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together," Evers said.
"Moreover, as the Kenosha community continues their recovery efforts, I am likewise concerned that an in-person visit from you will require a massive re-direction of these resources to support your visit at a time when it is critical that we continue to remain focused on keeping the people of Kenosha safe and supporting the community's response," he said.
But Kenosha County Board supervisors also wrote to Trump, urging him not to cancel.
"Kenoshans are hurting and looking for leadership, and your leadership in this time of crisis is greatly appreciated by those devastated by the violence in Kenosha," the letter from seven supervisors said.
Trump showed no signs of backing down, tweeting about the unrest in Kenosha and saying, " I will see you on Tuesday!"
If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now. Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020
Trump's visit comes a week after authorities say a 17-year-old from northern Illinois shot and killed two protesters.
"We're looking at it very, very carefully," Trump said when asked Saturday about Kyle Rittenhouse, the white 17-year-old who has been charged with fatally shooting two protesters and wounding a third Tuesday after he traveled to Kenosha, apparently to defend the city from protesters.
Attorneys representing Rittenhouse, who was seen walking with an assault-style rifle, have said he acted in self-defense.
The tension began Aug. 23 after a video showed a Kenosha police officer shooting Blake, a Black man, in the back while responding to a call about a domestic dispute. All last week, Black Lives Matter protesters held events to call for changes to policing, and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called a special session of the Legislature for Monday to take up a host of police reform measures. But Republicans don't plan to take immediate action.
Volunteers and businesses on Sunday worked to clean up from fires and vandalism that destroyed buildings and prompted surviving restaurants, grocery stores, and barbershops to board up.
Kenosha police said Sunday that they had arrested 175 people since the protests began in the bedroom community between Chicago and Milwaukee. Of those, 102 were from outside Kenosha, including 44 different cities.
Many arrests were for curfew violations, and included possible charges for burglary, possession of illegal drugs and carrying concealed weapons without a permit, officials said. More than 20 firearms had been seized.
Family members say Blake, 29, is paralyzed, and a lawyer said most of his colon and small intestines were removed. His family led a large peaceful protest Saturday, just before Trump announced his plans to visit.
Many Kenosha residents who spoke to ABC7 said the president should not visit, as well.
"Since Tuesday it's been peaceful. I feel like him coming here he is going to create a lot of division again," Kenosha resident Azalea Paredes said.
"I hate to say it, but I think it is going to be a bad move on his part," said William Morgan, another Kenosha resident.
"When he is here, he is going to hear from us," said Lakeisha Jenkins, also a Kenosha resident.
Trump has throughout the summer sought to cast U.S. cities as under siege by violence and lawlessness, despite the fact that most of the demonstrations against racial injustice have been peaceful.
Still, Trump is likely to find some support in a county he won in 2016 by fewer than 250 votes.
On Sunday, a group of about 100 police supporters gathered downtown for a "back the blue" rally. That was a fraction of the size of a Saturday protest against police violence that attracted about 1,000 people.
Also Sunday, some Trump supporters walked by burned buildings and shouted that the Black Lives Matter movement was a "terrorist organization."
Oscar Escobar, 41, a Kenosha resident who owns a moving company and co-owns a bar and grill, said he doesn't align with either Democrats or Republicans. He said it's good that Trump plans to visit.
"I think it's a great thing for him to show that he cares about what's happening here in Kenosha and not turning his back on us and just leaving us alone," Escobar said.
At a rally on Sunday, Rev. Jesse Jackson called for protestors in Kenosha to take the day off on Tuesday.
Rev. Jesse Jackson says President Trump is coming to Kenosha on Tuesday to put on a show & film a political commercial.— Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) August 30, 2020
Rev. asking protestors to stay home Tuesday. #Trump #Kenosha #Wisconsin @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/MLRcbXdeoS
"Trump is coming to town to do a commercial. He needs a big confrontation," Jackson said. "We must not use this moment to embarrass ourselves in some for of violence. Non-violence is good- violence is destructive."
Rev. Jesse Jackson is also back in Kenosha.— Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) August 30, 2020
Jackson spoke with community members about the changes that need to be made in Kenosha and across the country. @ABC7Chicago #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/OLVjirYo9P
The Associated Press contributed to this report.