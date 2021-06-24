localish

A Chicago Pride House becomes a tourist attraction!

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

A Chicago Pride House becomes a tourist attraction!

CHICAGO -- If you're walking in Chicago's Andersonville neighborhood, you might stumble upon the home belonging to Jesse Campbell and Nicholas Vazquez, which has become a bit of a tourist attraction because of its Paintbrush Pride display.

"We did this for the neighborhood," said Nicholas Vazquez.

Vazquez said he and his partner wanted to show their support for Pride Month, and so they built their Paintbrush Pride display. They had no idea it would become such a hit!

The couple said it took about 20 to 30 hours to complete. Campbell used his skills as an interior designer to make their display epic!

The display sports a 12-foot-tall paintbrush and a rainbow-colored path leading from the sidewalk to the second floor of the home.

"I felt guilty because we didn't have a Pride flag, because all of our neighbors had theirs up, so we wanted to put something up as well," Campbell said.

The couple said because of the attention their project was receiving, they decided to create a fundraiser for The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for the LGBTQ+ community.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoandersonvillelgbtq+lgbtq+ pridelocalishwls
LOCALISH
A Chicago Pride House becomes a tourist attraction!
This NJ brewery/roastery hybrid serves up 2 favorites in one place
Camp for burn-injured children returns in Central California
Designer creates sustainable underwear to support local business
TOP STORIES
At least 1 dead in Florida building collapse; 35 people pulled
Chicago City Council meeting devolves into chaos
Suspect in deadly Loop stabbing wanted in other attacks: CPD
IN woman avoids jail in 1st US Capitol riot sentence
Pregnant woman seriously injured, loses baby from Woodridge tornado
Chicago police investigating River North, West Loop carjackings
How to watch last supermoon of 2021
Show More
4 motorcycle club members shot in Englewood
Over 1,200 Cook County nurses plan strike, citing short-staffing
UC vaccine site closing; IL reports 258 COVID cases, 8 deaths
Britney Spears asks judge to free her from conservatorship
IL Tollway expands I-PASS program for low-income residents
More TOP STORIES News