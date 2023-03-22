Chicago area fans cheer on 3 local basketball players still in March Madness run

With no Illinois, Indiana or Wisconsin teams left in the NCAA tournament, Chicago area fans are left to root for individual players.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Princeton sophomore, Blake Peters, hit a three-pointer in the second-round game against Missouri during part of the 15th-seeded school's Cinderella trip through the first weekend of March Madness.

"We embrace being the underdog, but we don't feel like Cinderella," Peters said. "Just a great basketball team I don't think gets showcased in the Ivy league enough."

It's the kind of excitement Peters got a taste of early in his high school career as a freshman at Evanston Township, hitting an 80 foot buzzer-beater that got him nominated for an ESPY award.

That, he says, was luck.

Princeton's March Madness run is different.

"There's no luck involved in this. This is the reward for all of our hard work."

"It's a great ride and Blake -- he's taking all of us on it. It's fun to be a part of it," said Evanston Township Coach Mike Ellis.

Princeton freshman, Caden Pierce, has been on a roll since his Glenbard West team won the state championship last year. He was named freshman of the year in the Ivy League and he has a big following rooting for Princeton in the Chicago area.

"It's just been amazing," Pierce said. "All my friends and family are so supportive through this process and I'm so thankful for all of them."

Gary Indiana's Johnell Davis has made quite a splash for Florida Atlantic last weekend, helping send the Owls to the Sweet 16. It's no surprise to his coach at 21st Century Charter where he was also the school's all-time leading scorer. He still talks to his former coach two or three times a week.

"I'm not surprised he's being successful right now. His work ethic has always been intact. He's always had his head in the right place," said 21st Century Charter Coach Larry Upshaw.

With no Illinois, Indiana or Wisconsin teams left in the NCAA tournament, Chicago area fans are left to root for individual players. All of whom are underdogs.

Florida Atlantic takes on Tennessee next and Princeton plays Creighton.