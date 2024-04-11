University of Illinois drops sex assault investigation into Terrence Shannon Jr., attorney says

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WLS) -- The university of illinois is dropping its sex assault investigtion into basketball player Terrence Shannon Junior.

His attorney confirmed to ABC7 Wednesday the university closed their investigation due to insufficient evidence.

Shannon is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Lawrence, Kansas while he was there attending a football game in September.

The criminal case and rape charge against him in Kansas continues.

Shannon has denied any wrongdoing.

Statement from Shannon's attorney from December 2023:

Since September, when these allegations surfaced, Terrence has cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation, declaring his innocence from the beginning. Now, several months later, my office learned that formal charges were filed against him yesterday in Lawrence, KS. In less than 24 hours, my client responded, and he voluntarily surrendered to local authorities for processing and release. Terrence is innocent of these charges, and he intends to take his case to trial.

