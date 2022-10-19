Princeton University missing student: NJ school asks for public's help in search for 20-year-old

She was last seen near Scully Hall

Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was last seen at about 3 a.m. on Friday, the school said.

PRINCETON, N.J. -- An undergraduate student at Princeton University has been reported missing, the school said.

"The Department of Public Safety is seeking information on the whereabouts of an undergraduate student, Misrach Ewunetie, who has been reported missing," Princeton officials said on Twitter.

On Wednesday morning, investigators searched the area near the Shea Rowing Center by watercraft. Investigators were also seen walking the banks of the lake.

The school is currently on its fall break.

"Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Department of Public Safety at (609) 258-1000," the school said.

She was last seen near Scully Hall on the school's New Jersey campus, according to an alert sent to the Princeton community on Monday.

The university said as the search continues, increased law enforcement will be on campus, including boats, drones and helicopters.

"She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes, black hair and light brown complexion," the university said.

She is 20 years old and is a member of the class of 2024.

ABC News' Alexandra Faul contributed to this report.