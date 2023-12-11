Bridgeview protest today: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators take to streets, impacting traffic

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- A pro-Palestinian protest is impacting traffic in the southern suburbs on Monday afternoon, police said.

Oak Lawn police asked the public to a avoid the west side of Oak Lawn along Harlem Avenue from 93rd to 95th streets.

That's because protest in Bridgeview has been making its way from 87th Place and Harlem Avenue to the Bridgeview Courthouse, police said.

Traffic will be impacted for the near future, police said, and the public should use Ridgeland and Central avenues as an alternate route.

