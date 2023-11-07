Evanston protest today: Pro-Palestinian demonstrators block street, demand end to attacks on Gaza

A pro-Palestinian protest in Evanston, IL is blocking part of Ridge Avenue.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters are blocking part of a street in the northern suburbs on Tuesday afternoon, demanding an end to Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Chopper 7 was over the scene in Evanston on Ridge Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The group is gathered in the street there, holding a sign and wearing bright-colored vests.

The demonstrators are calling on U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky to demand Israel stop its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

