Man accused of stabbing boss to death because he was pro-Trump

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida -- A Florida man is accused of murdering his pro-Trump boss on a construction site where they worked on Monday.

WKMG reports that 28-year-old Mason Toney is in custody after allegedly stabbing his boss, 28-year-old William Knight, who was a big supporter of President Donald Trump.

Orange County deputies say they found Knight dead with a brand new American flag draped over the side of his body.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the murder appears to be related to a political dispute between the two men.

The preliminary report determined the murder weapon was a trowel, a common tool used for brick laying.

Police say there were a number of witnesses to the crime at a construction site.

The suspect left the scene in a white pick-up truck.

He was taken into custody after crashing it in a brief pursuit in Brevard County.

He is currently being held in Orange County without bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murderpoliticsu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News