More than 30 dry shampoo, conditioners recalled due to concerning levels of cancer-causing chemical

EMBED >More News Videos The Procter & Gamble Company is voluntarily recalling all lots of specific Old Spice and Secret aerosol spray antiperspirant products

Proctor and Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 30 aerosol spray products, including dry shampoo and dry conditioner.The recall is due to concerns over the levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless are included in the recall.The Food and Drug Administration said, to date, Procter and Gamble has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.The company said it is pulling the products out of an abundance of caution.You can get specific information about the recall at FDA.gov. Last month, P&G also voluntarilyproducts due to the same chemical.The FDA said the products may have benzene, which is known to lead to blood cancers and other blood disorders.