vote 2020

How to pronounce Kamala Harris' name and what it means

SAN FRANCISCO -- Millions of Americans will read Kamala Harris' name on the ballot Tuesday -- but do they know what her name means? Or even how to say it?

Harris' first name is rooted in her South Asian heritage. Sen. Harris' mom is from India, her father from Jamaica.

RELATED: Everything you don't know about Kamala Harris' San Francisco Bay Area roots

Kamala means "lotus flower," a plant holding deep meaning in Indian culture. Harris describes the flower in her memoir as growing underwater, with flowers that rise above the surface, with roots planted firmly in the river's bottom.

Despite holding national office for a few years now, some still seem to struggle with her name. The best way we can explain the correct pronunciation is to take the word "comma" and add a "-la" sound to the end: "Comma-la."

But hearing it may make it even easier. Politifact made this video to fully break it down:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniakamala harriselection dayvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionelectionu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
VOTE 2020
Voters across IL head to polls for Election Day
Legal armies ready if cloudy election outcome heads to court
Judge tosses out GOP-led effort to disqualify drive-thru ballots in Houston
Free food, other Election Day 2020 deals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Voters across IL head to polls for Election Day
When will we know the winner of the presidential election?
Free food, other Election Day 2020 deals
How to watch 2020 election coverage from ABC7
Trump, Biden make final stops in presidential race; Election Day arrives
Joe Biden starts Election Day with visit to son's grave
2 women attacked in Loop
Show More
IL graduated income tax amendment most expensive ballot initiative in state history
IL reports 6,222 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
Jon Lester spends $47K on beer for Cubs fans
Indiana 2020 live presidential election results
Wisconsin 2020 live presidential election results
More TOP STORIES News