Five arrested for serving man involved in fatal car accident.

Erick Hernandez allegedly had 12 drinks in 6 hours before the deadly crash
By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Five bar employees were arrested and charged after a 19-year-old was allegedly served alcohol at a bar before causing a crash that killed a young mother.

An underage driver is accused of slamming into an SUV and killing a young mother, police say.



Investigators with TABC and the Harris County District Attorney's Office led the investigation into the South Houston bar. Authorities arrested four servers and one manager, who are all employees at the Fontera Events Venue in the 12000-block of Houston Boulevard.

The employees were all charged with various Class A misdemeanor liquor violations. Here are their names:

  • Jaquin Gonzalez, 21, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

  • Jazely Marie Barrera, 21, charged with sale of alcoholic beverage to a minor

  • Mildred "Milly" Garcia, 21, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

  • Anna Evelyn Lula, 19, charged with making alcoholic beverage available to a minor

  • Gustavo Tejada-Garcia, 28, charged with possession of an unauthorized beverage-retailer


Two more Frontera bar employees walked out Thursday after being charged with the deadly crash that killed a young mom.



Erick Hernandez, the teen accused of driving drunk, crashed into 23-year-old Taylor Phillips' SUV Monday morning in the 1500-block of College Avenue, east of the Gulf Freeway. Surveillance video from a nearby auto repair shop shows the deadly wreck.

Authorities said Phillips' mother and 1-year-old son were also inside the SUV when Hernandez crossed three lanes of traffic and slammed into Phillips head-on.

Hernandez appeared in court Wednesday on an intoxication manslaughter charge. According to court records, he told police he was drinking at a bar with his cousin before the crash.

Prosecutors said a video from inside the South Houston bar shows Hernandez consuming 12 drinks, including three shots of tequila, before getting into his truck. Prosecutors also said three of the five employees arrested were also taking shots of tequila with Hernandez.

During the six hours Hernandez was inside the bar, prosecutors said no one asked him for an ID. Court records also said investigators recovered a fake identification card from his vehicle.

Court documents also showed that the bar did not have a liquor license with the State of Texas. The bar was only permitted to sell beer and wine.

Investigators said the bar already has six TABC violations this year that include selling to minors. The district attorney's office is also considering action to try to shut down the business.

Police said the other driver involved in the deadly accident may have been intoxicated.

4 charged in drunk driving crash that killed a mother and her baby, Deborah Wrigley reports.

A mother was killed by a suspected drunk driver who is just 19-years-old, police say.

