Prosecutors seek to terminate parental rights of couple charged in AJ Freund's death

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- Prosecutors are seeking to terminate parental rights to the younger brother of slain 5-year-old AJ Freund. Court proceedings will take place Monday.

The younger brother was removed from the home by DCFS following AJ's disappearance.

Andrew Freund Sr. and Joann Cunningham are charged with first degree murder in the death of their son AJ.

WATCH: AJ Freund's body found 6 days after he was reported missing
EMBED More News Videos

The parents of 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy Andrew "AJ" Freund, whose body was found Wednesday, were charged in his murder.



Cunningham gave birth to a baby girl in jail in May. The baby is being held in protective custody. A separate hearing regarding a paternity test for the baby will also take place Monday.

Cunningham, was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, and one count of failure to report a missing or child death.

WATCH: DCFS timeline of interactions with AJ Freund's family
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a closer look at the Illinois Department of Child & Family Services's connection to AJ Freund starting at his birth.



Andrew Freund Sr. was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of concealment of a homicidal death, and one count of failure to report a missing or child death.

The boy was found in a shallow grave, wrapped in plastic six days after he was reported missing last April, police said.

SEE INSIDE: Photos from AJ Freund's home show filthy conditions

EMBED More News Videos

SEE INSIDE: Photos show dilapidated and filthy conditions inside the Crystal Lake home in 2013, before and around the birth of AJ Freund.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Murdered boy AJ Freund's mom gives birth in custody
AJ Freund home photos from 2013 show filthy conditions
Andrew 'AJ' Freund's foster family releases statement: 'AJ was loved by us'
AJ Freund death: Parents of 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy appear in court Monday
Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund funeral arrangements announced; DCFS releases timeline, 2 workers reassigned
Two child deaths two years apart have DCFS back on hotseat
AJ Freund cause of death released, parents bond set at $5M each for Joann Cunningham, Andrew Freund, Sr.
How did Crystal Lake police crack the case of AJ Freund?

'He got a raw deal and God's going to fix it': Crystal Lake mourns AJ Freund after body found
Missing Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund's body found; parents Joann Cunningham, Andrew Freund Sr. charged
Missing Crystal Lake boy: 911 call reporting Andrew 'AJ' Freund, 5, missing, police history with family released
Missing Crystal Lake boy Andrew 'AJ' Freund: Father continues search, mother pleads for boy's, 5, return
Search continues for missing 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy, father vows own investigation
Crystal Lake community holds vigil for missing boy to "light the way for AJ"
Missing Crystal Lake boy Andrew 'AJ' Freund: Boy, 5, did not leave home on foot, police say
Crystal Lake boy missing: FBI joins search for 5-year-old Andrew 'AJ' Freund
RELATED: AJ Freund Crystal Lake missing person report: Police describe father as 'calm,' mother as 'frantic'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crystal lakewoodstockmurdermissing boychild killedparents charged
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
AJ Freund's parents Andrew Freund, Joann Cunningham charged with murder after boy's body found
Murdered boy AJ Freund's mom gives birth in custody
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 killed in NW Side police-involved shooting, CPD says
1 killed in shooting outside Harvey sports bar
Woman falls 40 feet at Soldier Field during CONCACAF Gold Cup final
68 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago 4th of July weekend violence
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
Heroic uncle saves niece from fire in WA, says he'd do it again
WATCH: Deer hangs on Lake Michigan beach during 4th of July
Show More
Jury to consider death penalty for Brendt Christensen in murder of Chinese scholar
Girl, 3, dies after tree branch falls at New Jersey campground
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Monday
Robie House, Unity Temple among 8 Frank Lloyd Wright buildings added to World Heritage list
Chicago police warn of robberies in Back of the Yards neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News