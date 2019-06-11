AJ Freund's mother gives birth to baby girl in custody after son's murder

The mother of Crystal Lake murder victim AJ Freund, 5, gave birth in jail while awaiting trial for her son's death.

The Northwest Herald reports that Joann Cunningham gave birth to a girl on May 31.

The baby is being held in protective custody while both Cunningham and her ex-boyfriend Andrew Freund Sr. are being held in connection with AJ Freund's disappearance and death.

Cunningham, was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, four counts of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, and one count of failure to report a missing or child death.

Andrew Freund Sr. was charged with five counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated battery, one count of aggravated domestic battery, two counts of concealment of a homicidal death, and one count of failure to report a missing or child death.

The charges came days after Cunningham, who is seven months pregnant, made a plea for AJ's return to ABC News.

"I just want my kids, that's all I have. Those are my life, my kids," Cunningham said.

The boy was found six days after he was reported missing in a shallow grave, wrapped in plastic, Crystal Lake Police Department Chief Jim Black said Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the two killed the 5-year-old boy in their Crystal Lake home and then buried his body at a site in Woodstock.

