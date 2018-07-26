Prospect Heights families pick up pieces after fire

Families in Prospect Heights are still trying to pick up the pieces after a huge fire destroyed their suburban condo complex on July 18.People living there questioned why it took firefighters so long to start putting it out.Investigators say a tall fence between the park and complex caused a major problem in getting crews and equipment to the area where the fire started.The massive fire destroyed 96 condo units last week and people have been coming back to salvage some of the only things they have left.Residents are now being let back inside to try and gather what they can from the wreckage.There's also a concentrated effort to cheer up kids up affected by the fire.Meanwhile the local police department is helping to lift the spirits of children who were affected.Some of the campers at the Prospect Heights Police Department summer outreach camp are recovering from a devastating loss."A lot of the kids are interacting with the police officers so they're telling their story getting to know each other, getting close with the police officers that are you know sort of in a way social workers as well," said Prospect Heights Police Officer Pardeep Deol.The Prospect Heights Police Department runs a summer outreach program every year and Thursday they were taking campers to Medieval Times then to a water park, lifting spirits in a dark time for some of them."A lot of them are upset about the fire that they've lost everything so we're just trying to make sure that as many families get what they need, the resource that they need," said Officer Deol.The fire was started accidentally by a boy playing with a lighter in one of the units. Fire investigators found no criminal intent.No one was seriously hurt in the fire on July 18, but hundreds of people lost everything like Asael Villa who was celebrating his birthday that day. His family and other families are being allowed back Thursday to get some of their belongings."I just can't believe it. I just wanna get out of this and find a better place," said Asael Villa. "Everything we have smells like smoke and we're just going to get a machine our grandma gave us to make tortillas and a machine my mom had."Damage to three of the buildings are estimated at around $10 million.