Prospect Heights fire: 4 stores destroyed, 8 others damaged after large blaze breaks out at Subway

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- All 12 stores at a strip mall in north suburban Prospect Heights were impacted by a large fire on Tuesday afternoon.

The Prospect Heights Fire Department said the fire started in a Subway restaurant, and then spread. They were called to 1209 North Elmhurst Road just before 12:40 p.m.

Four stores are destroyed, and eight others either have fire, water or smoke damage.

The fire was so large that neighbors in apartment buildings nearby evacuated as a precaution.

The mall is not a total loss, but it's not clear when it will reopen.

The apartments were not affected by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.