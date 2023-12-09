Chicago protest today: Pro-Palestinian car caravan blocks traffic on Kennedy Expressway

Video shows a pro-Palestinian Chicago protest and car caravan blocking traffic on the Kennedy Expressway on Saturday afternoon.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pro-Palestinian protest has been blocking traffic on the Kennedy Expressway on Chicago's Northwest Side on Saturday afternoon.

Video showed a caravan of hundreds of cars blocking the inbound lanes near Foster Avenue in Jefferson Park. Illinois State Police said the congestion began around 2:30 p.m.

The group was completely blocking traffic near Lawrence Avenue around 4 p.m.

Officials said just after 4:10 p.m. that the inbound lanes of Interstate 90 are closed between Lawrence and Montrose avenues due to police activity, adding that there was solid traffic back to Cumberland Avenue.

Traffic began to move slowly again around 4:30 p.m.

ISP said they are working with Chicago police and the Illinois Department of Transportation to ensure traffic keeps moving and congestion is minimized.