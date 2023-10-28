Chicago protest today: Demonstrators demand stop to airstrikes in Gaza as Hamas-Israel war continues

Demonstrators at a downtown Chicago protest Saturday demanded a stop airstrikes in Gaza as the Hamas-Israel war continues.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Crowds with the Chicago Coalition for Justice in Palestine started to march through downtown streets on Saturday afternoon.

The group of about 5,000 people is protesting against Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip. The demonstration began at 151 East Wacker Drive around 2 p.m.

The crowd made its way through the Loop to South Clark Street and West Ida B. Wells Drive by 5 p.m. Chopper 7 was over the scene.

The protest comes as Israel on Saturday expanded its ground operation in Gaza, sending in tanks and infantry backed by massive strikes from the air and sea. Israel's defense minister said that "the ground shook in Gaza" and that the war against the territory's Hamas rulers had entered a new stage.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza on Saturday rose to just over 7,700 people since Oct. 7, with 377 deaths reported since late Friday, according to the territory's Health Ministry. A majority of those killed have been women and minors, the ministry said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.