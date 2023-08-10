Provident Hospital celebrates 30th anniversary, plans to expand

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The history of Provident Hospital goes back to the 1800s.

It was a place of firsts, and has been significant in the African American community for health care and training healthcare providers.

The hospital, which nearly disappeared, celebrated 30 years of since it reopened on Thursday.

It seemed more like a reunion in the cafeteria of Provident Hospital. Some there have been with the hospital since it reopened in 1993.

Thirty years later, part of Cook County Health Provident is expanding.

"Actually, 30 years ago, I was alderman of the 4th Ward, and I was here as part of the celebration for opening this facility. So, this is home," said Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle.

The hospital was founded by Dr. Daniel Hale Williams In 1891. At the first African American-owned hospital in the country would be the first successful open heart surgery and the first nursing school for African-American women.

It fell into hard times, and closed in 1987. With people like publisher John Sengstacke leading fundraising for it to reopen, Provident started a new chapter in 1993.

"He didn't want people to have to travel so far when there was trauma, and that was one of the things happening. When they were in an ambulance, they'd have to go all the way across town, and people didn't make it," said Myiti Sengstacke-Rice, Sengstacke's granddaughter.

Wendy Jackson was an ICU nurse at Provident in 1993, and is now a master instructor at Stroger Hospital.

"I'm very proud of it. I couldn't wait to come back for the 30-year anniversary. I never imagined I'd still be working for Cook County. I've been here for 38 years, and I missed it, enjoyed my time here at Provident," Jackson said.

Linnix Whithead recalled coming to work with his father, Lennon Whitehead, who was the facilities director. Now, Linnix holds that same job.

"He would be very proud. That's why I got so teary. He was huge on Provident, so to have me here, walking in his footsteps, is touching," Linnix said.

While some hospitals have closed and downsized in Black and Brown communities, Provident is now adding services and capacity, currently seeing 130,000 patients each year.