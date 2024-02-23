PSYONIC founder and CEO Aadeel Akhtar, a Streamwood native, will swim into Shark Tank on Friday

Injured war veteran uses University of Illinois-born bionic hand tech to feel what he touches

PSYONIC, founded by Streamwood, IL native Aadeel Akhtar will swim into the Shark Tank on Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An invention born at the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana will swim into the Shark Tank on Friday night.

PSYONIC makes state-of-the-art bionic prosthetic limbs where users can actually feel what they are touching.

Aadeel Akhtar, a Streamwood native, is the founder and CEO of PSYONIC.

Retired Sgt. Garrett Anderson uses a bionic hand after being injured by a roadside bomb in Iraq. He joined ABC7 with Akhtar to talk about what the technology has done for him.

Akhtar spoke about how the PSYONIC technology works and what the "Shark Tank" experience was like.

The new "Shark Tank" episode airs at 7p.m. on ABC7.

