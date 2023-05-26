Over 40 dogs rescued from suspected puppy mill in Crown Point, Rensselaer

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WLS) -- More than 40 dogs were rescued from a suspected puppy mill in Crown Point, Indiana, Thursday.

The Lake County (Indiana) Sheriff's Department said they received an anonymous tip Wednesday about a man who had bought unusually large quantities of dog foods and medical supplies for animals.

When they served search warrants on a home in Crown Point and at a barn on the outskirts of Rensselaer, they found dozens of dogs in various conditions. Police said at least four dogs had died.

The surviving dogs were taken to a county animal control where they're being assessed and treated, and eventually be put up for adoption.

Among the dogs found were one mountain dog, seven American bulldogs and 29 French bulldogs.

A 41-year-old man is being questioned, but no charges have yet been filed.