Purdue University student killed; Roommate in custody, police say

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLS) -- A Purdue University student was killed in a residence hall early Wednesday morning, the university said.

The school in West Lafayette, Indiana said in a statement that Purdue police received a 911 call at about 12:44 a.m. from the victim's roommate.

That roommate is in custody, the university said.

An investigation is underway and there is not a threat to the community, the university said.

Further details were not immediately available.