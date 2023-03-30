WATCH LIVE

TikTok banned: Purdue University blocks access to social media platform on school network

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, March 30, 2023 7:59PM
Purdue University has blocked access to TikTok through the school's Wi-Fi network.

University leaders said they made the decision because of concerns over privacy, censorship and national security.

People on campus will still be able to access TikTok while using their cellular data or a Wi-Fi network not affiliated with Purdue.

RELATED: Congress closer to a TikTok ban or forced sale after CEO's concerning testimony, Rep. Gallagher says

Some lawmakers are trying to ban TikTok from operating in the United States, citing concerns about privacy and ties to the Chinese government.

Many TikTok users have voiced their discontent over lawmakers moving to ban the app.

