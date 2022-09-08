Illinois Governor JB Pritzker among many mourning death of Queen Elizabeth II

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Although Queen Elizabeth II was the British monarch, her death is being felt across the pond in America.

The Royal Family announced Thursday afternoon that the Queen "died peacefully at Balmoral," at the age of 96.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is among many in the U.S. who are not only mourning her, but also remembering her life and legacy after 70 years on the throne.

"I join the world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II. For over seven decades she led with grace and was an inspiration for many," Pritzker said in a tweet.

Former President Bill Clinton also expressed his condolences following the news.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service," he said in a tweet along with a longer statement.

Earlier in the day Thursday, doctors had expressed concern over her health and that she had bene placed under medical supervision.

Now, her eldest son, 73-year-old Prince Charles, becomes the King of England immediately upon his mother's death.

Her death comes roughly a year after the death of her husband Prince Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 on April 9, 2021, in Windsor Castle.