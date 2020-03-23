SAN FRANCISCO -- Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly set to prepare a rare address to the British empire about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.K. news outlet, The Telegraph.
RELATED: Government halts evictions, foreclosures; delays taxes; considers checks
A special address would mark only the fourth such speech during her 68-year reign. The last time was in 2002 when her mother, Queen Elizabeth, also known as The Queen Mother, died.
There is no official date set for any coronavirus-related address from the 93-year-old, but a date for the televised speech will reportedly be nailed down in the coming weeks.
RELATED: Coronavirus symptoms, tips amid COVID-19 outbreak
But that's not all. Queen Elizabeth has also been practicing social distancing.
She has used FaceTime and Skype to communicate with her friends and family members, according to The Telegraph.
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus: Queen Elizabeth to use Skype, FaceTime to address Great Britain amid COVID-19 pandemic
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News