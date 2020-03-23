Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Queen Elizabeth to use Skype, FaceTime to address Great Britain amid COVID-19 pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO -- Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly set to prepare a rare address to the British empire about the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the U.K. news outlet, The Telegraph.

A special address would mark only the fourth such speech during her 68-year reign. The last time was in 2002 when her mother, Queen Elizabeth, also known as The Queen Mother, died.

There is no official date set for any coronavirus-related address from the 93-year-old, but a date for the televised speech will reportedly be nailed down in the coming weeks.

But that's not all. Queen Elizabeth has also been practicing social distancing.

She has used FaceTime and Skype to communicate with her friends and family members, according to The Telegraph.

More TOP STORIES News