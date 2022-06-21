trial

Is R Kelly in jail? While R&B singer awaits New York sentencing, Chicago trial pushed back

R Kelly sentence could be decades in prison on racketeering conviction; still faces Chicago trial
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

R. Kelly lawyer fights Chicago sex crimes, child pornography charges

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago trial date for singer R. Kelly has been delayed due to issues with the availability of the courtroom.

It was decided in a status hearing Tuesday that the jury trial set for Aug. 1 would be moved to Aug. 15.

The federal case includes child pornography, obstruction of justice and sexual abuse charges.

After a conviction in New York, Kelly now has something in common with Chicago mob bosses, leaders of the Hells Angels and El Chapo: He is a convicted racketeer.

Federal prosecutors in New York invoked what's known as the "RICO Act" to take down Kelly, who for decades seemed untouchable by law enforcement despite women telling horrid stories of sex abuse.

Using a law intended to crack down on organized crime, Kelly is now looking at decades in prison.

Lawyer Steve Greenberg said that the 20 years or more that the government is likely to request will be tantamount to a life sentence for the 54-year-old ex-R&B superstar.

EMBED More News Videos

R. Kelly verdict: Chicago singer known for his anthem "I Believe I Can Fly," was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial.



He's scheduled to be sentenced June 29.

Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, has been jailed without bail since 2019. The trial was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and Kelly's last-minute shakeup of his legal team.

WATCH: R Kelly accuser, documentary producer speak out after conviction


EMBED More News Videos

An R Kelly accuser and a documentary producer spoke out Tuesday after the Chicago singer's conviction.



"The Chicago case, unfortunately for Robert, is far more serious," Greenberg said. "Because it involves child pornography charges and charges that he obstructed justice in his earlier trial from, from the 2000s which was in state court here. The Chicago case actually carries much more severe penalties than the New York case, but we're gonna fight for....we know the evidence in that case, we're prepared we could go to trial tomorrow."

R Kelly 'Chocolate Factory': Witnesses describe life inside suburban Chicago mansion

After Chicago, there is a state case against Kelly in Minnesota where two criminal charges allege prostitution with a minor. That incident, according to authorities, is from 20 years ago in 2001. However, it's the New York conviction for racketeering and sex trafficking that federal prosecutors are heralding as a "powerful message" aimed at men who use fame and fortune to prey on the young and voiceless.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Previous coverage:
Latest on R Kelly: Jury selection starts Monday for New York racketeering trial
RELATED: R Kelly allegations: Singer tries again to secure release from jail
R. Kelly's request to be released from jail due to coronavirus pandemic denied by judge
R Kelly news: R&B singer moves from Chicago jail to Brooklyn detention center ahead of trial
R. Kelly's lawyers request to withdraw from NY racketeering trial; others say they were fired

R Kelly New York racketeering trial pushed again over COVID-19 concerns
R. Kelly's girlfriend charged after Trump Tower fight on singer's birthday
Federal records reveal wide scope of R. Kelly racketeering investigation
R. Kelly hit with new bribery charges in NYC, prosecutors say
Judge denies bid to raise R. Kelly's bond in state case
R. Kelly trial date set on federal sex crimes charges filed in Chicago
R. Kelly facing new underage prostitution charges in Minnesota, prosecutors say
R. Kelly crisis manager stepping down
R. Kelly held without bond following Tuesday's arraignment on federal sex crime charges

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooptrialchild pornographygrand jurysex abuse against childrensex traffickingtrialsracketeeringmusic newsu.s. & worldsex abuse
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRIAL
Hear from a juror in the Depp-Heard trial for the first time
Leader of Mexico-based church gets more than 16 years for sex abuse
Johnny Depp's legal team discusses victory in defamation case
Ex-Channahon gymnastics coach convicted in sex assault of teen girl
TOP STORIES
Kellogg Chicago: Company moving HQ to city
Stranger who moved into Chicago home reveals why she refuses to leave
Mom in rush to set up party left son in car for hours, sheriff says
Willie Wilson announces $2M gas, food donation
Former Mayor Daley back home after hospitalization, rehab
College basketball star killed in NYC mass shooting, 8 others wounded
LIVE: Texas leader says Uvalde police response an 'abject failure'
Show More
Next Jan. 6 hearing to focus on Trump's pressure on election officials
Shooting near concert kills teen, wounds 3 others, including officer
'The Bear' TV show shot in Chicago, premieres on Hulu this week
Kids COVID vaccine: Families camp out, Chicago offering clinics
Chicago Weather: Heat index of 100-105 degrees Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News