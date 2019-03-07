R. Kelly in jail for failing to pay child support; New allegation surfaces

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5172126" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> R. Kelly returned to court Wednesday afternoon over the $160,000 in child support he owes.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- R. Kelly returned to Cook County Jail Wednesday after he could pay $161,000 in back child support. Meanwhile, new allegations against the singer have surfaced.This is the second time in less than two weeks that R Kelly is behind bars at the Cook County Jail. Kelly he was led away by deputies and handcuffed following a child support hearing on Wednesday.The Cook County Sheriff's Department said the R&B singer will have to pay $161,663 before he is released from custody. That's the amount he currently owes in child support.Kelly's publicist said the singer only had $50,000-$60,000 at his hearing and wasn't prepared to pay in full."He was expecting that he was going to come and make an arrangement, but they wanted the entire amount. As you know he hadn't worked in a long time. He can't book shows, he can't do anything," said Darryll Johnson, Kelly's publicist.R. Kelly's next hearing on the sexual abuse charges is March 22.The embattled singer is also dealing with new allegations rolling in from other states.Police in Detroit are also looking to speak with an alleged victim who contacted the Chicago Police Department about an incident that allegedly occurred in Detroit when the victim was 13 years old.Detroit Police Chief James Craig said they have reached out to the victim and her lawyer and are waiting to speak to her."We are aware of the allegations made against R. Kelly that possibly occurred in 2001," Chief Craig said in a statement. " Approximately a month ago, we've receive information from Chicago Police Department of a victim, who lives out of state, who had made allegation of a criminal sexual conduct incident against R. Kelly. The incident allegedly occurred in the City of Detroit when the victim was 13 years old. Based on the information received we have made several attempts to follow up with her. We have reached out, at the direction of the victim, to her lawyer and we are eagerly waiting to speak with her."Kelly is charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse. Last month, the Cook County state's attorney said new allegations have surfaced, and at least three women claim, when they were minors, Kelly sexually assaulted them. Kelly pleaded not guilty to all charges.After the charges were announced, R. Kelly voluntarily surrendered and spent a weekend in jail before a female acquaintance posted a $100,000 bond to get him out.The Grammy-winning artist has sold more than 40 million albums in his career.