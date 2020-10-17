R. Kelly's lawyer claim singer's safety is in danger after attack by convicted killer, asks to be released on bond

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6392267" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Another prisoner at the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center attacked R. Kelly, his attorney said.

Previous coverage:

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lawyers for R. Kelly claim the R & B star's safety is in danger inside the Chicago facility where he's being held on sexual misconduct charges.His lawyers point to the recent attack carried out by convicted killer Jeremiah Farmer.They say videotape shows Farmer roaming freely around the Metropolitan Correctional Center before beating Kelly earlier this year.Farmer allegedly entered Kelly's cell and attacked him, leaving him with cuts and bruises, according to lawyer Steve Greenberg.The attack caused Kelly physical and emotional harm according to his lawyers and they are asking for Kelly to be freed on bond.Greenberg also called for Kelly to release on bail in August, claiming the prison system can't ensure his safety. A federal judge also previously denied a request from Kelly to be released due to the coronavirus pandemic.Kelly, 53, is in jail at the Metropolitan Correctional Facility in Chicago and faces charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York stemming from alleged sexual abuses of underage girls.The federal charges in Chicago accuse Kelly of filming himself having sex with underage girls and of paying off potential witnesses in his 2008 trial - at which he was acquitted - to get them to change their stories.Kelly denies abusing anyone.In December, he pleaded not guilty via a video feed to added charges in New York that he schemed to pay for a fake ID for an unnamed female a day before he married R&B singer Aaliyah, then 15, in a secret ceremony in 1994.