R Kelly trial to continue with opening statements after jury selected in Chicago

Potential jurors were asked if they have seen 'Surviving R Kelly' documentary

More than 100 Illinois residents were questioned to see if they could serve on the celebrity's jury.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The next phase of R. Kelly's federal trial is here: Opening statements will begin Wednesday morning at the Dirksen building in Chicago.

During opening statements, it's expected that both prosecutors and R. Kelly's defense team will each take about an hour to talk to jurors about the evidence they're going to see and hear, related to the federal child pornography trial of the R &B singer.

"The main thrust of the defense will be to cast doubt on the credibility of these witnesses," ABC7 Chicago legal analyst Gil Soffer said.

Word that a final jury had been chosen came down just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

More than 100 Illinois residents were questioned to see if they could serve on the celebrity's jury.

The chosen jury is made of up 12 regular members and six alternates. It includes an even number of Black and white members, but more women than men.

Kelly is accused of creating child pornography and, along with his co-defendants and former employees Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, accused of trying to pay off a minor seen in a pornographic video and her family to avoid prosecution in Cook County.

His accusers are five young women who prosecutors say were underage when Kelly allegedly engaged in sex acts with them and made videos of the abuse. The trial is expected to last four weeks. It is not known how many, if any, of the women will testify, or if Kelly will take the stand.

A family friend of Kelly's came to Chicago from out of state to show support to the star she considers a brother.

"It is important for me to be here because I believe my brother is innocent, and to show support," said Alicia Evans.

RELATED | Reporting R. Kelly: ABC7 looks back on decades of sex abuse allegations against Chicago superstar

Among the questions asked of prospective jurors was whether they have seen the documentary "Surviving R. Kelly," and could they be fair and open-minded if selected. Even with that thorough questioning, Evans is skeptical the singer can get an impartial jury.

"I strongly feel that no jurors that have seen the documentary or even watched it with family, I don't think they should be on the jury," she said.

Why is R. Kelly on trial again?

Kelly is in custody after being convicted and sentenced in New York for racketeering and sex trafficking.

The cases come after accusations about Kelly's behavior with young women surfaced, some of which are the subject of the "Surviving R. Kelly" documentary.

RELATED | R. Kelly verdict: Chicago singer guilty on all counts in NYC sex trafficking trial