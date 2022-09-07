Judge rules reporter Jim Derogatis does not have to testify in R. Kelly trial

A federal judge has ruled that reporter Jim Derogatis does not have to testify in R. Kelly's federal trial which resumed Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago reopened Wednesday after operational issues forced a sudden closure Tuesday.

The open signaled the resumption of R. Kelly's federal trial.

Prior to the trial resuming, longtime music critic and reporter Jim DeRogatis was told he did not have to testify in the trial after being subpoenaed by Kelly's defense.

RELATED | R Kelly case: Defense team's motion for acquittal denied in Chicago child pornography trial

DeRogatis' reporting on a sex tape sent to him two decades ago led to Kelly's initial indictment on child pornography charges.

DeRogatis thanked the judge as he left the courtroom and said "Thank you for the First Amendment."

R. Kelly's former business manager, and defendant, Derrel McDavid is expected to take the stand later Wednesday afternoon or early Thursday.

RELATED | R. Kelly trial: Kansas City man testifies singer promised him $1M to recover stolen sex tapes

McDavid faces charges for allegedly helping coordinate payoffs to witnesses and collecting sex tapes ahead of the singer's 2008 trial.

He is expected to face cross-examination from federal prosecutors and Kelly's lawyers.

R. Kelly's trial was expected to end this week but because of Tuesday's sudden closure of the courthouse, it could enter a fifth week.