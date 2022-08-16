R Kelly trial: Jury selection for Chicago child pornography charges continues

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jury selection for singer R. Kelly's Chicago child pornography trial continued for a second day Tuesday.

More than 100 Illinois residents have been questioned so far to see if they can serve on the celebrity's jury. A full jury has not yet been sat.

A family friend of Kelly's came to Chicago from out of state to show support to the star she considers a brother.

"It is important for me to be here because I believe my brother is innocent, and to show support," said Alicia Evans.

Among the questions asked of prospective jurors is whether they have seen the documentary "Surviving R. Kelly," and could they be fair and open-minded if selected. Even with that thorough questioning, Evans is skeptical the singer can get an impartial jury.

"I strongly feel that no jurors that have seen the documentary or even watched it with family, I don't think they should be on the jury," she said.

Why is R. Kelly on trial again?

Kelly is accused of creating child pornography and, along with his co-defendants Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, accused of trying to pay off a minor seen in a pornographic video and her family to avoid prosecution in Cook County.

Kelly is in custody after being convicted and sentenced in New York for racketeering and sex trafficking.

The cases come after accusations about Kelly's behavior with young women surfaced, some of which are the subject of the "Surviving R. Kelly" documentary.

