R Kelly court case: Defense team files motion for acquittal in child pornography trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Wednesday, the judge will consider an important request from the defense in R. Kelly's Chicago trial at the Dirksen Federal Building.

This move is routine: R. Kelly's defense team filed a motion for an acquittal.

That motion claims the government's evidence is insufficient to get a conviction, which means the defense is arguing that the jury could not possibly find guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

SEE ALSO | 'I told him I didn't want to have sex': 2 say they were sexually abused by R. Kelly while underage

On Tuesday, federal prosecutors rested their case against R. Kelly.

Jurors heard from more than 20 government witnesses, including four women, who claim they were sexually abused by Kelly when they were underage.

The last of the women called by federal prosecutors was a woman using a fake name of "Nia." She testified she was an R. Kelly fan at 15 years old, and that the R &B star included her in his sexual activity while he was on tour and at a Chicago recording studio.

Kelly is accused of creating child pornography and trying to derail prosecution when he was charged in Cook County. Kelly was acquitted in that case in 2008, when some of the witnesses in this federal trial refused to cooperate then with Cook County prosecutors.

Kelly was convicted in a New York court room for racketeering and sex trafficking.

RELATED | R. Kelly trial: Kansas City man testifies singer promised him $1M to recover stolen sex tapes

Kelly's attorney and his co-defendants' attorneys have questioned the credibility of the women who testified and other witnesses, who have immunity deals with federal prosecutors.

Defense attorneys will argue the case be thrown out Wednesday.

The jury will not be in the courtroom until Thursday, when the defense is expected to begin calling witnesses.

Closing arguments are expected sometime later next week.

Kelly faces child pornography and obstruction of justice charges.