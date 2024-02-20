Man wanted in New York City hotel murder may be multi-state serial attacker, police say

NEW YORK -- The suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a woman in a New York City hotel has been arrested in Arizona, where police say he is charged in two stabbings.

Raad Almansoori, 26, is wanted in the death of Denisse Oleas-Arancibia, 38, who was found earlier this month at SoHo 54 Hotel in Manhattan sometime on either Feb. 7 or 8. A broken iron was recovered at the scene and bits of plastic were embedded in the victim's skull, detectives said.

Investigators believe the suspect put the victim's leggings on because his own jeans, which police found in the room, had blood on them.

According to the NYPD, Almansoori made statements while in custody in Arizona linking himself to a string of assaults on women, including stabbings in Surprise and Phoenix, an attack in Florida and the deadly attack in the New York City hotel. Several of those crimes involve women who work as escorts.

"He tells the cops they should Google SoHo 54 Hotel," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenney said. Almansoori also made statements about hurting as many as three woman in Florida, Kenney said.

Detectives are now looking at unsolved crimes in Florida and Texas, where Almansoori has lived and has prior arrests, including the kidnapping and sexual assault of a female.

"The majority of arrests involve domestic violence and assault," Kenney said.

Almansoori is believed to have arrived in New York City in late January, when credit card information shows he visited an escort in upper Manhattan. Later credit card use shows the purchase of a plane ticket to Arizona where he allegedly committed two crimes.

Police say in one of those incidents in Arizona, he tried to steal a woman's car outside a Starbucks and stabbed her multiple times.

In another incident, police say he is a suspect in a stabbing at a McDonald's on Sunday morning. Authorities in Scottsdale said they arrested him in a stolen car hours later.

No charges have been filed in the SoHo incident.

The Manhattan District Attorney's Office has sent prosecutors to Maricopa County, Arizona, to seek Almansoori's extradition; however, it appears the district attorney there wants to try its cases first, so extradition may be off the table for now.

Kenney said the NYPD is working with the FBI and asking the public and members of law enforcement to come forward with information. Anyone who thinks they may have encountered Almansoori is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

