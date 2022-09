2 McHenry County teens charged with torturing raccoon, posting video to social media

Daniel Carey, 18, of Huntley and Nathan Weber, 18, from Lake In the Hills are charged with felony counts of animal torture.

McHENRY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two McHenry County teenagers are charged with torturing a raccoon and posting video of it on social media.

They're accused of beating and stabbing the raccoon and recording video of it all. Both have pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, they each face up to five years in prison.