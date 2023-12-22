Violinist Rachel Barton Pine performs at Glen Ellyn middle school

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. (WLS) -- After nearly losing her life in a train accident almost three decades ago, a prodigious violinist gave back to students in a western suburb.

Rachel Barton Pine spoke with ABC7 about what her talent means and the students who are inspired by it.

There's no better audience than kids Rachel Barton Pine, violinist

She also shared a duet with her daughter.

"Very wonderful," eighth grader violinist Cathlea Ben said. "She played so beautifully. I was impressed with her skills. It was very angelic."

The virtuosic violinist brandished her bow and struck a cord with middle school students at Hadley Junior High in west suburban Glen Ellyn.

"She was so focused, and she put a lot of meaning into her violin music, and I want to do the same," sixth grade violinist Emilie Scarleski said.

And strike a cord she clearly did.

"I love playing at huge venues for thousands of people, but there's no better audience than kids," Barton Pine said. "They're just so open and eager, and it's really thrilling to me to play things for things they might have never heard before."

Barton Pine has an inspiration to grow the next generation of musicians.

"We all started as beginners and to see that path," Barton Pine said. "To see that you start here but can end up there. I think that's what can keep you motivated."

Barton Pine has played venues around the world, but it's clear sharing her love of music means everything.