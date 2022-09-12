Northwest suburban mayors, business owners oppose massive $31B railroad merger

A coalition of northwest suburban mayors opposes the proposed $31 billion merger of the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City southern railroads.

Like a lot of towns, trains are part of the everyday fabric of downtown Bartlett. JC's Mexican restaurant is across the street from a Metra station. And the idea of adding eight to 14 more freight trains, some up to two miles long, does not sit well with the owner.

"When the train comes by we can't take orders. It's so noisy," said owner Luz Alvarez.

The public will get the chance to weigh in on the merger Monday night at a meeting with the Federal Surface Transportation Board, which will rule on the merger.

"Nobody likes the merger because of the emphasis on freight as opposed to people," said Hanover Park Mayor Rod Craig.

"The length of these trains will close every intersection in town for quite some time. So getting north and south would be impossible," said Bartlett Mayor Kevin Wallace.

Public officials say aside from the quality of life concerns with increased train traffic, they're also worried about safety. Wood Dale Fire Chief James Burke said every second counts when a fire truck or ambulance is on their way to an emergency and needs to get across the tracks.

"Whether it's medical or fire we need to be able to cross the tracks," he said.

Experts said it's very unlikely the board will stop the merger, but communities can more realistically hope for mitigation; money to pay for solutions such as underpasses under the tracks.

"As part of the merger there could well be some accommodations to these cities rightfully concerned about the increase in tonnage," said DePaul Transportation Expert Joe Schwieterman.

Metra, who actually owns the tracks in question, also opposes the merger, because they believe the freight trains would cause more delays for their trains.

The public hearing starts at 6 p.m. in Itasca.