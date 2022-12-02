Bodycam video shows shootout, capture of Raleigh mass shooting suspect Austin Thompson

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Raleigh Police Department released bodycam footage of the shootout and standoff that resulted in the capture of the teen accused of carrying out the Hedingham mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others.

The video, which you can see here, picks up after the mass shooting happened. Officers had spent several hours searching for the suspect, later identified as Austin Thompson. At around 6:45 p.m. they found him in a wooded area with two buildings near McConnell Oliver Drive.

Video shows the officers approaching one of the buildings. Multiple shots then ring out and officers promptly return fire--shooting several shots at the building.

Officers then back up and form a perimeter to make sure the suspect cannot get away. After 9:30 p.m., officers make their way into the building and find the 15-year-old suspect lying on the ground. He was taken into custody and sent to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect, who was identified by his family as Thompson, was hospitalized at WakeMed after being critically injured during the shooting. He has since been released and moved to a rehab facility.

The shooting took place in the Hedingham neighborhood on Oct. 13.

Thompson first shot his brother inside their home, according to police. Then he went outside and shot two women in the streets of the neighborhood before running toward the Neuse River Greenway Trail. Before getting to the trail he shot Officer Gabriel Torres, who was on his way to start his shift with the police department.

The motive for the killings is still unknown.