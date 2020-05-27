Society

No prom? No problem: North Carolina 7-year-old holds special event for his nanny

By
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Seven-year-old Curtis Rodgers is quickly becoming the biggest prom king of Raleigh, North Carolina.

"I planned it out because Rachel probably wanted to see me a lot," Curtis said. "She also is one of the best people I've known."

Curtis, who hadn't seen his nanny Rachel Chapman in two months because of COVID-19, wanted to throw her a prom.

"I was kind of like bummed putting my dress on because I was sad; I don't get to wear it to my senior prom," Chapman said. "After leaving it and having that time with him because it was the first time I had seen him in two months, it was like, really fun, and I'm really glad that he did that."

Curtis' mother, Elissa, said her son spared no details.

"He was very excited and wanted to make sure everything was just right and get his suit on and pick out his bow tie that matched her dress," she said. "It was really cute. He was really excited for it to start and make sure he was ready to impress her."

Curtis had the whole night planned out from their favorite after-school snack -- peanut butter and apples -- as an appetizer to using a pool noodle to maintain a safe social distance and having Google serve as the DJ playing Rachel's favorite songs.
"First he was waiting outside when we got there with the pool noodle and then he led me into the backyard," Rachel said. "He had all my favorite foods and everything. I could tell he put a lot of thought into it."

Curtis' mom spoke highly of Rachel.

"They're awesome together," Elissa said. They have tons of fun. She's really become a special part of our family. We love her. She's awesome."

It was a special day for a special nanny.

"Rachel is one of our favorite people and she also helps around the house a lot," Elissa said. "So, Rachel's like the best nanny ever."

